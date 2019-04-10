Easter Sunday Egg Dash at LuLu’s

The Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at LuLu’s Gulf Shores is scheduled on Easter Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. Teh fun starts at 1 p.m.. So come early for a good spot. You never know who is going to stop by LuLu’s, and how can anyone resist the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and see what is in those eggs? Divided by age groups for safe full for all, as well as some “golden” eggs with prizes from the gift shop! The fun will also include LuLu’s usual family fun activities. LuLu’s is located at 200 E 25th Ave. in Gulf Shores (under the Intracoastal Bridge). For more info, call 251-967-5858.