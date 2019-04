Easter Sunrise Service at Camp Dixie

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Elberta will host an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at Camp Dixie on April 21. The Camp is located at 29711 Josephine Drive on Perdido Bay. The community is invited to attend the service and join us for biscuits and coffee afterwards. For directions or information, call the church office at 986-8133.