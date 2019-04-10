Easter Sunrise Service at Hangout open to all

Come as you are with beach towels, chairs or blankets and casual attire to what has become a beautiful Gulf Coast tradition, the annual Easter Sunrise service at the Hangout on Sunday April 21 at 6:30 a.m. Sponsored by Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, the service is open to all. Held at the outdoor main stage on the beach, the service will feature upbeat, contemporary Christian music by the (pictured) GSUMC Praise Band and singers under the direction of Cody Johnson, Director of Worship Arts. The message will be brought by the Rev. Bob Tindale, GSUMC interim pastor. As in past years, the Hangout will offer its delicious gourmet Easter breakfast buffet (including $5 Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s) from 7:30-11 a.m. following the service and an Easter Bunny Meet & Greet beginning at 9 a.m. Bring Bring your little ones dressed as bunnies for the costume contest.