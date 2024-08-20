Eco-art classes continue weekly at GSP Learning Campus

The Learning Campus at Gulf State Park (20249A State Park Rd.) in Gulf Shores is offering one hour eco-art classes open to children and adults this summer. The fee is $15 per person per class payable in cash at the door. All classes start at 3:30 p.m. To registeror for more info, visit learningcampusgsp.com, call 251-923-3101 or email info@learningcampusgsp.com.

• Aug. 22: Learn all about what can be found in and around our beach ecosystems and create a beautiful glass terrarium filled with natural items that mimic what can be found on our shores.

• Aug. 29: Learn more about the intriguing lives of gastropods and why they make slime! Create your own slime just like slugs and snails after the short lesson.

• Sept. 5: Learn about the Gulf’s salinity and the therapeutic benefits of sea salt while creating all-natural bath salts.

• Sept. 12: Using recycled oyster shells from our restaurants, you will create a colorful and artistic piece to bring a touch of the coast to your home.

• Sept. 19: Learn about the intriguing lives of the slimy creatures in and around the Gulf of Mexico before making your very own snail slime.

• Sept. 26: Create a beautiful glass terrarium filled with natural items while learning about our beach ecosystems.