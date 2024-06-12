Eco-art classes offered in June at GSP Learning Campus

The Learning Campus at Gulf State Park (20249A State Park Rd.) in Gulf Shores is offering three one hour eco-art classes open to children and adults in June. All three classes start at 3:30 p.m.

• June 13: Oyster Shell Decoupage – Using recycled oyster shells from our restaurants, you will create a colorful and artistic piece to bring a touch of the coast to your home.

• June 20: Sea Salt Bath Salt – Learn about the Gulf’s salinity and the therapeutic benefits of sea salt while creating all-natural bath salts.

• June 27: Oyster Shell Decoupage – Using recycled oyster shells from the park’s restaurants, you will create a colorful and artistic piece to bring a touch of the coast to your home.

To registeror for more info, visit learningcampusgsp.com, call 251-923-3101 or email info@learningcampusgsp.com.