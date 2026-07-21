Eco-Marine Warriors Battle Litter At Gulf Shores Public Beach

Eco Warriors 46 strong representing the Lower Alabama Young Professionals joined the Eco-Marine team for a 90 minute trash pick-up in the Gulf Shores Public Beach District. The volunteers were treated to a free breakfast courtesy of The Hangout before setting out along beaches and waterways to collect 65 five gallon buckets of trash from our local beaches and waterways.

“At Eco Clean Marine, we believe that building a stronger community is just as important as cleaning our environment. Every cleanup is about more than removing trash. It’s about bringing people together, creating meaningful connections, and showing what can happen when we all work toward a common goal. That’s how real, lasting change begins,’’ said Eco-Marine founder Courtney Dombroski.

Dombroski founded the nonprofit in Gulf Shores in 2022 after seeing trash in the marsh while servicing her fish-feeding vending machines. The nonprofit hosts public and private beach cleanups using buckets instead of plastic bags from Fort Morgan to Panama City Beach.