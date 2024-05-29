EcoClean Marine Trash Pickup

EcoClean Marine, a local non-profit, completed another of its trash cleanups along the Gulf Coast from The Original Oyster House parking lot in Gulf Shores on May 4. (Buckets, gloves & beverages were provided). With the participation of 43 dedicated volunteers, the group collected 85 5-gallon buck of trash in an hour. Eco Clean Marine’s collective action community events demonstrate its volunteers’ commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. Volunteers are always welcome. Founded in January of 2022 by local resident Courtney Dombroski, Eco Clean Marine has contributed substantially to making a difference by reducing environmental pollution from Gulf Shores to Panama City.

“Our trash pick-up events are designed to bring awareness about the problem, especially about proactive involvement from the local community,’’ Dombroski said.

“We believe, together we will be able to keep the Gulf Coast clean and our marine life healthy. And we hope to inspire others to share our vision to keep the beaches, waterways, and marine life happy and safe.”

Upcoming local trash pickups listed at mycleaneco.com include: July in Orange Beach; Oct. in Gulf Shores & Dec. in Fort Morgan.