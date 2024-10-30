Elberta honors veterans at Nov. 9 parade



Elberta will host a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning at 11 a.m. Line up is at 10:30 a.m., and the route is south on Illinois St to Hwy 98 East, turn North on Co. Rd. 83, then West on Oak back to Chicago and then the Elberta School. For more parade info, call Vicky Norris at 251-232-5393.

“Come stand with our community and celebrate those who have served to protect and serve our nation,’’ Norris said.