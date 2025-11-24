Elberta Junior Optimist dog food donation drive

The Junior Optimist Club at Elberta High School have started a county-wide project to support local animal shelters with its initial Doggy Donation Drive. Club members will place donation boxes at local supermarkets, pet stores and businesses asking for donations such as treats, blankets, peanut butter, toys, leashes and collars. Elberta High School is open to drop off items at the library during the school hours (8 a.m.-3 p.m.