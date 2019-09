Elberta K of C Chapter BBQ plates on Aug. 31

The Knights of Columbus Chapter 2736 will host a BBQ dnner at the K of C Hall at 2736 Old Foley Rd. (off of hwy 98) in Elberta ib August 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Barbecue dinners with either pork or chicken adn baked beans, slaw, bread and dessert will be offered for $10 per plate.