Elberta man arrested for DUI accident that kills four

Three people died at the crash site and a fourth woman died later following a June 18 car crash in the northbound lane of the Foley Beach Express at the intersection of County Rd. 48 at around 2:30 p.m. According to police, David Arthur Colburn rear-ended a vehicle going southbound and that vehicle crossed the median and hit a car in the northbound lanes.

Colburn, a 60 year-old Elberta resident, was arrested for DUI related charges following the accident. He was charged with three counts of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence, according to Robertsdale Police. A judge set bond at $160,000 for Colburn. He was later charged with a fourth manslaughter after Jeanna Speegle, wife of Poarch Creek CFO Tim Speegle, died.

The two women who died at the scene were Christie Lowe, 47, and her daughter, Margaret Lowe, 19, of Pelham. Daryl Speegle, 64, of Trussville was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a fourth person, Jeanna Speegle was in critical condition since the crash and died two days later.

Colburn allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck, pushing the truck into oncoming traffic and hitting a GMC Yukon. The Speegles were in the Yukon and five people were in the pickup. Two of the children in the truck were injured. Colburn’s bonds were set at $50,000 for each count of manslaughter and a $10 thousand bond for the DUI charge.