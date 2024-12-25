Elberta Middle FCCLA Shops for Christmas Angels

The Elberta Middle School Chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) went shopping on December 5, 2024, to purchase gifts for children on the Town of Elberta Angel Tree. They were able to raise enough money to shop for 12 children this year, with a budget of $1200! Our FCCLA has been contributing to Angel Tree since 2020, when they had a budget for only four children. The students look forward to this service project every year and are excited to see how it will grow in coming years.