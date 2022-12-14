Elberta Middle FCCLA Supports Police Dept.Angel Tree

Elberta Middle School’s chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) raised funds to sponsor eight children from the Elberta Police Department Angel Tree. They also raised additional funds to purchase supplies for all faculty and staff at their school. Twenty-eight members went shopping for all items after school on December 7 and organized them to hand out on December 9.