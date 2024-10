Elberta Sausage Festival & 5K/Fun Run is Oct. 26

The Elberta Sausage Festival returns to Town Park (13052 Main St. Elberta) on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. Admission is free. Held just north of the town’s only stop light on Hwy. 98, the event attracts up to 20,000 revelers, according to organizers.

A 44-year tradition in the historic town, the festival is a major regional event that attracts a cross section of the community in what has become a reunion type atmosphere. It is also the main revenue source for the area’s volunteer fire department. The event starts with the 7 a.m. Weiner Dash & Fun Run.

Enjoy Elberta’s famous German sausage and sauerkraut, plus continuous entertainment, and 200 arts & crafts booths. There will also be carnival rides. Since 1979, Farm Fresh Meats in Robertsdale has been providing the Elberta Fire Department with the sausage for the fest.

Of course, there will also be a Bier Garten featuring a large selection of imported and domestic beers. Other food options include German-style filled cabbage, potato salad, goulash, red beans and rice, hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ sandwiches, ice cream, popcorn, peanuts and homemade baked goods. There will also be polka, country and German music.

Spearheaded by Elberta’s Volunteer Fire Department since 1978, festival proceeds are used for own and fire dept. improvements. And local non-profits benefit from booth sales and parking fees.

The festival is held twice a year – on the last Saturday of March and the last Saturday of October. Although it has been tweaked a bit over the years, the original secret recipe for Elberta’s famous sausage is credited to Alfred Stucki, who managed Elberta’s Locker Plant from 1953 until his death in 1973. About 7,000 pounds of German Sausage are consumed at each fest. More info: elbertafire.com.