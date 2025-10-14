Elberta to celebrate sausage on Oct. 25

Combine 8,000 pounds of sausage made from a secret recipe developed by the founding fathers of Elberta with 200 venders selling everything from custom belt buckles to french roasted peanuts. Throw in a few hundred kegs of beer – both domestic and German – served in the festival’s own Bier Garten.

Add entertainment, a full fledged carnival and almost years of tradition and you have it – The Bi-Annual Elberta Original German Sausage Festival, scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Elberta Town Park. The park is located just north of Elberta’s only traffic light on Hwy. 98 (just follow the crowd or 13052 Main St. on GPS).

Besides Elberta’s famous German sausage & sauerkraut, the event will include continuous entertainment for adults and children. Other scrumptious foods will include German style filled cabbage, potato salad, goulash, red beans & rice, hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ sandwiches, ice cream, popcorn and peanuts.

There will be baked goods as well as arts & crafts for sale, and volunteers will serve plenty of other non-alcoholic beverages in addition to beer.

The Bellview Stumpfiddle Band and the North End Stompers traditionally perform. Cloggers. Polka, country and German music are also part of the entertainment line-up.

The festival usually attracts close to 30,000 visitors. Public parking will be available and those with disabilities can get access from the west side of the festival, where volunteers with golf carts will be on hand to help them get into the festival grounds. Call 251-986-5805 or visit sausagefest.elbertafire. com or facebook for more info.

The festival is a town fund-raiser, first spearheaded by Elberta’s Volunteer Fire Department in 1978. Proceeds are used for improving not only the fire department, but the town as well. Although the recipe has changed somewhat over the years, the original secret recipe for Elberta’s famous sausage is credited to Alfred Stucki, who managed Elberta’s Locker Plant from 1953 until his death in 1973. Since 1979, the famous Farm Fresh Meats in Robertsdale has been providing the sausage for the fest. Local non-profits also benefit from the festival through booth sales and parking lot fees. The city’s signature event is held the last Saturdays in March and October.