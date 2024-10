Elberta VFW invites community to Oct. 27 Trunk or Treat party

Elberta VFW Post 5658 will host a trunk or treat for the community on its campus at 24230 US Hwy. 98 on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4 – 6 p.m. Come set up your vehicle and bring the kiddos in their costumes. The party includes games, music, $1 Hot Dogs and fun galore. Everyone is Welcome.