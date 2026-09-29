Elberta’s Alvarez Honored

Julisa Alvarez, an eighth-grade student at Elberta Middle School, was named Baldwin EMC’s Shining Star Student of the Month for August. She was nominated by her ESL teacher, Janett Siler. “She demonstrates that success is not simply about being the best or having an easy path. It is about having the courage to keep going, the commitment to work hard, and the character to lift others up,” wrote Siler. “She is the type of student who makes the people around her feel supported and valued.”