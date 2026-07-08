Electric bicyclist killed after crashing into car in Fairhope

According to a Fairhope Police post, a local man has died after being injured in a traffic crash involving an electric bicycle and a vehicle on June 26. Police said John King, 38, of Fairhope, was riding an e-bike southbound on Section Street last Friday evening when he collided with the rear of a vehicle that was stopped ahead of him. King was transported by helicopter to a hospital, where he died from his injuries four days later.