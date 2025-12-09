Elly Quarles of Foley a Shining Star

Elly Quarles, an eighth-grader at Foley Middle School, was recently named a Baldwin EMC Shining Star Student of the Month. She was nominated by her teacher, Marilyn Ward.

Ward says Elly is a leader on campus and a shining star at Foley Middle School. “She demonstrates accountability by upholding the standards of her clubs and sports she participates in. She is always on the search for ways to help others reach their potential,” wrote Ward.

Shining Star students are nominated for displaying characteristics of integrity, innovation, accountability, and commitment to community.