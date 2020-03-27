Elton John, Billie Eilish Living Room Concert March 29

The only local connection is that Billie Eilish is also scheduled to perform at this year’s Hangout Fest, but the March 29 coronavirus pandemic benefit concert is a cool idea given the social distancing guidelines being followed throughout the country to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Elton John, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and others will perform from their own homes to ensure the health and safety of all involved. The Living Room Concert for America will air without commercials and will call on viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation. The show airs on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m.