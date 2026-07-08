EM grant helps reduce O.B. stormwater runoff

The City of Orange Beach Wind and Water Learning Center took advantage of grant funding from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to engage in best management practices to reduce stormwater runoff pollution in Wolf Bay.

“This has been an exciting project that has allowed the WWLC to enhance the facility’s stormwater management infrastructure by establishing a permeable paver parking lot area, gutter installation, and a retention pond area to reduce stormwater runoff,” said Phillip West, director of Orange Beach Coastal Resources, which oversees the center.

Orange Beach Public Works crews handled much of the work for the project, totaling approximately $500,000. The available ADEM grant funding helped cover 60% of the cost.

Because the WWLC is located at the bottom of a sloped site, these improvements have already resulted in a noticeable reduction in localized flooding and stormwater runoff.

“Slowing and capturing runoff has also helped reduce sediment entering the southern portion of Wolf Bay, contributing to improved water quality and watershed health,” West said.

Additional best management practices implemented through this grant include rainwater harvesting through the installation of rain barrels. This grant has enabled the WWLC to work with partners to host a rainwater harvesting workshop, educating the community on best practices for mitigating stormwater runoff, and using the benefits of rainwater for irrigation. With the funding from ADEM, the WWLC has also been able to work towards an invasive species removal and native vegetation planting project, increasing the health and nourishment of our upland and wetland areas.

Community outreach has been a key component of the project. The WWLC has shared project updates and stormwater management education with organizations including the Wolf Bay Water Watch, the Orange Beach Garden Club, and Orange Beach City Schools.

WWLC Program Manager Pearson Ellison said the center was also able to serve the Orange Beach community through environmentally friendly hazardous waste disposal opportunities.

“These outreach efforts have included educational presentations, hands-on watershed management activities, and discussions promoting best management practices for protecting local water resources,” Ellison said.