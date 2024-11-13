Embassy Suites hosts topping out ceremony

Local officials joined project developers DD Partners, Peachtree Group and Woodbine Development for an Oct. 29 topping out ceremony for Embassy Suites Gulf Shores, the full-service resort overlooking Gulf Shores Public Beach being built on the 200 block of East Beach Blvd. The hotel is expected to be open for business by Memorial Weekend. The architect is PFVS, and the contractor is Robins & Morton.

“This site is going to change the city for the better, forever,” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said at the ceremony. “It is exactly what we envisioned for our beach area when we adopted Vision 2025.

The hotel’s high-end amenities and substantial conference space will bolster our shoulder seasons, support local businesses year-round and serve as a catalyst for even more quality redevelopment in Gulf Shores.’’

The eight-story property will have 257 all-suite beachfront guestrooms; a lobby bar and restaurant; a rooftop amenity terrace inclusive of a bar and grille, pool deck and an outdoor entertainment venue; and 13,620 square feet of enclosed meeting and pre-function space, including a 7,800-square-foot ballroom. The resort will also have a three-story parking garage and 7,618 square feet of leasable retail space that will include a Starbucks.