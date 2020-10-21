Emergency Responders will be honored at Nov. 2 O.B. Community Assn. Pot Luck

By Dianne McElroy

The Nov. 2 Orange Beach Community Association November Potluck Dinner will also give the city a chance to honor its First Responders. An officer from the Police and Fire Department will be honored on this night for their outstanding works. Anyone may attend this dinner but they will need to bring a side dish or dessert to go with the entree of Fried Chicken. The dinner starts at 6 p.m.

If you have do so,it is time to renew your membership for 2020-2021 or if not a member, consider becoming a new member. Dues are $13 for single member and $25 for a family per year. Winter visitors can join for $5 for the months they are here.