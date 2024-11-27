EMS’s Bentley Colby: A Star

Baldwin EMC named Bentley Colby, an eighth-grader at Elberta Middle School, as one of its Shining Star Students of the Month for October. School principal Thomas Duffy, who nominated Colby, said he is the epitome of kindness and humility. “Bentley consistently shows respect for his peers and goes out of his way to support those around him. He is incredibly aware of his classmates’ needs, often stepping in to defend others and offer encouragement when it’s needed most,” wrote Duffy. “Bentley handles every situation with maturity and grace, making him a reliable and uplifting presence in our school.”