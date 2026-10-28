Entertainer celebrating 40 years of being Greg Memphis

Mobile native has been keeping toes tapping on the Alabama Gulf Coast since 1980

By Fran Thompson

Greg Memphis considers himself lucky.

“I get to celebrate two birthdays, the Pleasure Island musical icon said after a recent return to the stage at the invitation of longtime friend Wes Loper.

The gig at O’Chopper’s in Orange Beach was billed as the 40th anniversary of being Greg Memphis and the reason Memphis can justifiably celebrate his birthday twice each year. The Mobile native and Davidson grad was born Greg Smith.

“I decided I wanted a stage name – just like Bo Diddley and Bob Dylan. Something that was more catchy than Smith and would look good on a marquee,’’ Memphis said. “I asked my my parents and they said they would not be upset because it was for showbiz.

“Once, they were OK with it, I settled on Memphis because that is where The King is from, and it has a nice ring to it. From ‘74 to ‘86 I was Smith and from ‘86 to ‘26 I’ve been Memphis.’’

“I’ve known him a long time and I remember when he changed his name. I’m sure I gave him a hard time about that,’’ said Brent Burns, who is the grandfather of local music icons, having played his first Pleasure Island gig in 1972.

Burns added that he had not seen his old friend for years before the gig at O’Chopper’s.

“It was great to see him and see that he still has that same mellow personality,’’ Burns added. “He sounds good. I would love to see him back on stage.”

A combination of covid, Hurricane Sally, personal health issues and caring for his mother (who passed away in January of 2025) led Memphis to move first to Daphne and then Mobile, where he resides now.

He said playing a couple gigs with Loper made him realize how much he misses the music and being around Pleasure Island.

“I don’t know as many people people as I did at the beach, and people at the beach are happy,’’ he said. “I don’t see that as much in Mobile. There is a different mindset in Mobile. There is just less tension and people worrying about jobs at the beach, and the cops would drive you home (if needed).’’

Memphis, one of the most affable working musicians on the Island, has been spending time south of the Intracoastal since his family bought a lot in Bear Point back in 1970 and built a house there in 1972. He later lived in a family home in Burkhart Estates that backed up to the famed Gulfgate Lodge.

“I always knew I wanted to play music,’’ he said. “I guess it was in my bones. My parents bought me a Sears Silvertone and I took it from there.

“My first band was Threshold, and our first gig was at a skating rink. It’s a little fuzzy, but pretty early I started playing solo. I was always learning new songs and already listening to Buffett.’’

Memphis moved to Orange Beach in 1980 and stayed for the next 40 years.

“I was 24 years old and had a job operating computers for IBM in Mobile. After a few years and more gigs, I realized that it might be possible do play music for a living,’’ he said. “Playing solo seemed an easier way to do that and not have to deal with band issues. It was also economics. I could just throw my Bose speakers in the car and go to work.’’

His first steady Pleasure Island regular gig was at Cotton Bayou Marina in 1982.

He could also walk through the woods from his home to get to Gulfgate Lodge and either plug in or drink a Heineken and listen to Joni & Clarke or Shine Powell & Carl Gates Sr. play.

He ended up playing regularly on the Sunday circuit that also included the Seagull Lounge, the Flora-Bama, Sam & Shines and Margaritaville. Later came Caddilac Jacks, Jimmy Surface’s Blues Cafe, The Best Little Warehouse in L.A., and LA Getaway

He eventually settled for what would become mandatory sunday socials playing in a duo with George Eberlein at the Gulf Shores Holiday Inn pool bar.

“Yeah, my name was on the signs in front of all of the buildings,’’ he said. “But it’s kind of like children when it comes to a favorite. I played with George Eberlein for a little more than 10 years. We were great friends and we sounded really good together. So, those Sundays at the Holiday Inn were a lot of fun.’’

Memphis said he also enjoyed his gigs at Judge Roy Beans and the Flora-Bama, upstairs at The Barefoot Bar and The Pink Pony. His summer residencies at Hemmingways at Orange Beach Marina were also memorable.

Like most songwriters, Greg’s favorite songs are tunes he wrote himself. But when pressed, he said his favorite gigs occurred on his birthday(s).

He didn’t even play at the first: Bruce Springsteen’s Born To Run tour in the Mobile Civic Auditorium.

The second was opening for John Prine when he played at Margaritaville in 1988.

“He listened to my sound check, and when he found out it was my birthday, he invited me backstage after his set. We both opened up a Heinekin. I was such a huge fan and he was just such a nice guy. J Hawkins and Ricky Whitley were also opening for him, and we all ended up going to the Flora-Bama. So, I guess I’ll have to go with that one,’’ Memphis said.

Memphis said his impromptu gig at O’Chopper’s was the most fun he has had in 10 years and he could easily see himself working to get his vocal chops back.

“I could have talked to those people all night long,’’ he said. “It was a big hiatus. I don’t know about a comeback tour. But I look forward to playing another show.’’

JR Owen, who still plays around town with his band JERI, said he used to play with Memphis at the Pleasure Island Restaurant Assn. Taste of the Tropics and Memphis played at the music venue, Best Little Warehouse in L.A., he owned with his wife Dottie. But they mostly traded nights at local venues during the 40 years they have known each other.

“We all drank a little bit more back then, for sure,’’ Owen said. “I think I did something on one of his albums with Carl Gates at Shine Powell’s studio. Greg helped me out on one of my albums. As I remember it, Greg played a gig and they couldn’t pay him. So, he took some recording equipment as a trade. I guess we were producers and recording engineers, but we didn’t really know what we were doing. We didn’t name it, but we ended up making a cassette tape of original songs.

“I know he has been through some stuff with his health,’’ Owen added. “The last time I saw him was a few years ago at Manci’s, and I think I hugged him ‘til I thought I was going to choke him.’’

Loper, a 1992 Theodore grad, worked for his uncle renting beach chairs and water sport options in front of the Gulf Shores Holiday Inn when he was in high school in 1991.

“I was making good money sitting on the beach all day, doing sailboat rides and adjusting an umbrella once in a while. It was a pretty good gig,’’ he said.

But listening to Memphis and Eberlien jam by the Holiday Inn pool behind him looked like an even better job.

“I thought if you could make a living doing anything, that would be it,’’ Loper said. “I met them when I was 15 or 16, and I started sitting in with them when I got back from Navy Boot Camp when I was 18 or 19.

“Listening to them play definitely inspired me. The music soaked into me, and the fact that they let me get up and play with them encouraged me to keep doing it.

“That was fuel for my fire,’’ he added. “It’s something I try to pass along to younger kids coming up today. The best thing I can do is to be that way to somebody else, because I remember how much that meant to me.’’

Loper added that when he played for the Waterville 40th anniversary party last year, he was reminded of seeing his friend play at the 10th anniversary of Waterville.

“It was like a full circle moment. I was thinking that I have some big shoes to fill, Loper said. “I’ve been playing music here for 30 years and I know the business will wear you down but looking back and remembering how nice he was is a good thought, and he is still that nice today. He loves music. He is music.’’

Memphis says he still plays his guitar every day.

“I want to start playing more. Being in front of people is something I’ve always loved,’’ he said. “Music will keep you young, if you don’t let it kill you.’’

Pictured: Friends celebrating 40th anniversary of being Greg Memphis with Greg and Wes Loper at O’Choppers. in Orange Beach.