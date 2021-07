Entry fee only $40 per team for Parent-Junior Invitational

The 1st Annual Parent-Junior Invitational Golf Tourney is scheduled July 24 at 8:30 a.m. at GlenLakes Golf Course in Foley. To register call 251-955-1220 or visit glenlakesgolf.com. The 2-player Scramble format is pairs one adult with one junior. Entry fee is only $40 per team and the deadline is June 20 to enter.