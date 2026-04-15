Envision Downtown Foley survey open through April 21

Ready to see your dream boutique or favorite new brunch spot come to life in Downtown Foley? The clock is officially ticking! Foley Main Street is excited to announce the launch of the 2026 Envision Downtown Foley Survey, and we need your voice to help shape the next chapter of the heart of the city. Take the survey online at research.net/r/downtownfoley.

Through April 21, residents, workers, and visitors have a strictly limited two-week window to weigh in on the future of Downtown Foley, giving the community a fast-paced opportunity to influence economic development and recruitment for years to come.

Why take the survey? This isn’t just another form—it’s a powerful tool we use to recruit new businesses and support our existing downtown businesses. Whether you want to see more outdoor dining, trendy lofts, or specialized boutiques, your feedback provides us the data we need to show developers and entrepreneurs why Downtown Foley is the place to be.

“Our community’s feedback is the engine that drives Downtown Foley forward,” says the Foley Main Street Envision Team, a partnership between Foley Main Street and the City of Foley. “The 2022 results were a roadmap for progress. Now, we’re looking toward 2026 to see how we can continue making Foley a wonderful place to live, work, and play. It sounds so cliche but it is true we need to know what YOU want, but hurry—you only have until April 21 to make your mark!”

The 2022 survey saw a record-breaking 932 participants. This year, we want to go even bigger. Don’t miss your chance to be the reason Downtown Foley gets even better.