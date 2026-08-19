Epic Coastal Art Center Camps

The summer of 2026 was epic at the Coastal Arts Center! Kids from Orange Beach to Alaska created in the studios and participated in camps. Glass blowing, sculpting, painting, carving, printing, and playing were all part of the activities students got to experience. The theme for this summer’s camp was Support Local Artists, a message that these young creators are enthusiastic about. The Coastal Arts Student Academy (CASA) works to educate and lift up young artists and teach all visitors to appreciate the arts. Fall registration for CASA classes is open, and the registration link can be found at coastalartscenter.com.