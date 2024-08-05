Escambia celebrates 10 years of P.K. Habitat Conservation Plan

Escambia County celebrated 10 years of the Perdido Key Habitat Conservation Plan, which was approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2014. The PKHCP outlines conservation measures to prevent impacts to the Perdido Key Beach Mouse, nesting sea turtles, shorebirds and their habitats.

The PKHCP also protects the very features that make Perdido Key a vacation destination: the white sand beaches and small-town atmosphere and shows how development and conservation can work hand in hand and the value of building partnerships within the local community.

With limits on how and when development may occur and established conservation measures, the PKHCP balances the needs of the environment with those of the economy. Any parcel that contains federally designated beach mouse habitat must obtain an Authorization from the County, also known as a beach mouse permit/tax.

The Perdido Key plan is considered a “gold standard” plan by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service and was awarded the 2006 National Partner in Conservation Award and 2017 Regional Recovery Champion Award by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Escambia County began the process of developing a Habitat Conservation Plan in 2006. Prior to the PKHCP, individual owners and developers were required to permit directly with the US Fish and Wildlife Service for projects impacting critical habitat. Single family homes took an average of three and a half years and large commercial developments could take five years or more.

The PKHCP was designed to streamline the permitting process; today the average project can be permitted in months rather than years. Permitted properties are required to conserve at least 50% of the habitat onsite, minimize impacts through project siting, utilize native landscaping, and incorporate wildlife friendly lighting. Permitted properties contribute mitigation fees to the Beach Mouse Conservation Fund that supports monitoring and education efforts across the Key.

Since approval in 2014, 126 individual permits have been issued through the PKHCP, totaling 19 acres of habitat impact and 50 acres of habitat conservation on project sites. Escambia County has acquired over 30 acres of habitat conservation lands with assistance from state and federal grants, and thereby tripling the conservation acreage required to be acquired by the PKHCP.

Since 2014, the PKHCP has contributed $3.7 million in impact fees to the Beach Mouse Conservation Fund, with an annual contribution of $118,000. $4.8 million in grant funds have been awarded for habitat acquisition and restoration. County and partner monitoring efforts indicate beach mice are found throughout public and private lands on Perdido Key, with a high degree of population connectivity. Educational programs engage residents, visitors and business owners in coastal conservation, focusing on native landscaping, wildlife-friendly lighting and Leave Only Footprints beach principles.

Conservation strategies such as land acquisition, habitat enhancement, and partner collaboration are key to being proactive in conserving beach mouse and other wildlife populations against the long-term threats of hurricanes, sea level rise and habitat fragmentation. More info: MyEscambia.com.

Pictured: The Eleanor Beach development on Perdido Key, which was constructed with sea turtle-friendly lighting features and beach mouse-friendly natural landscaping; A baby beach mouse, one of the endangered wildlife species found on Perdido Key.