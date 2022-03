Escambia County to increase boater registration fee July 1

Escambia County boat owners will be looking at a 50 percent increase in boater registration fees beginning July 1, with the additional funds generated earmarked for for boaters to pay for the removal of derelict vessels and debris, increased patrols, waterway cleanup, dredging, artificial reefs and maintenance. The fee includes $1 for Florida’s Save the Manatee Trust Fund.