Escambia Extension hosts Art in the Garden event May 16

Escambia Extension Services will host a free Art in the Garden event, showcasing work from local artists in the Extension Services Demonstration Garden on Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Escambia County Extension, located at 3740 Stefani Road.

During the event, attendees are invited to join master gardeners and volunteers in the demonstration garden for art displays as well as activities including woodturning, pottery, painting, and more.

Children’s activities will be offered as well, making this a family-friendly event for all ages. More inf: Escambia Extension Services at 850-475-5230.