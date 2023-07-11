Escambia has free adult cat & dog adoptions thru July



The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare will participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters program by offering free cat and dog promotions through July 31. The offer is for all cats and dogs one year or older. Puppies will be available for $50 and kittens will be available for $25. The counthy’s pet shelter is located at 200 West Fairfield Dr. in Pensacola. For more info, call 850-595-3075 or email animalshelter@my escambia.com.