Escambia Roofmasters Earn National Title

The Escambia Roadmaster senior softball team, with six players from Alabama, including Gulf Shores resident Matt Barnes, five players from Florida, as well as players from Mississippi and Tennessee, won the World Tournament of Champions 50’s Division in a 16 team field earlier this month. The Roofmasters, formed just 18 months ago, play tourneys about once per month. They are scheduled to play tourneys March 4-6 in Huntsville and March 26-27 in Gulf Shores. “There were some really good teams there and we knew it was going to be competitive,’’ Barnes said. “We were just really pleased to bring the trophy back to the Gulf Coast, and we appreciate all who helped us get there.’’ The Roofmasters went 7-1 in the tourney and beat teams from South Carolina, Vero Beach, Indiana, Charlotte and Cleveland to claim the title. Todd Cornelius was the tourney MVP, and Allen Lowery, Jimmy Strickland and Drew Pinckley made the all-tourney team.

Pictured: Team members (top) Walter Blair, Edgar Trice, Todd Cornelius, Jimmy Strickland, Jason Jagneaux, Allen Lowery, Jimmy Calhoun, (front) Scott Rayburn, Steve Steward, Shain Fowler, Drew Pinckle, Matt Barnes. Not pictured: Ron Mann and John Gravat.