Escape To Margaritaville comes to Mobile Aug. 5-21

Joe Jefferson Playhouse will present Jimmy Buffett’s musical, Escape to Margaritaville Aug. 5-21. The musical features both Jimmy Buffett and original songs with a story that revolves around a part time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. It ran on Broadway for four months in 2018.

Buffett was born on Christmas day 1946 in Pascagoula, and raised in Mobile, where he attended St. Ignatius and graduated from McGill-Toolan. He began playing guitar during his first year at Auburn and also attended Pearl River Community College and Southern Miss.