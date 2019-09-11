Estate records is topic Sept. 14 at Foley Library

The Baldwin County Genealogical Society will welcome guest speaker Bert Outlaw to its September 14 meeting at the at the Foley Public Library (319 E. Laurel Ave.). Outlaw will alk about estate records. The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Meetings are free and open to the public. Following the presentation, guests are invited to join society members for light refreshments and discussion of research tips and brick walls.

Estate records can be a goldmine of information for family history researchers. Probate records are court documents that may provide names and details about the deceased’s spouse, children, and other relatives.

They can also reveal much about the way our ancestors lived. Bert is a member and past president of the West Florida Genealogical Society. His program delves into what constitutes probate and explains the records’ tremendous value to genealogical research. For more in