Evening fireworks at Flora-Bama and Freedom Run cancelled, restaurants are still open daily at iconic roadhouse

In order to adhere to the most recent mandates from the State of Florida, the Flora-Bama was forced to cancel its first annual July 4 Freedom Run, a free event offering all of the usual race amenities, including a post race party and t-shirts for entries. The popular All-American bikini contest and evening fireworks has also been cancelled this year.

The Flora-Bama Oyster Bar & Restaurant will operate as a full-service, dine-in only restaurant until the mandates are lifted. The main room will be closed, and the ‘Bama is now family friendly during all hours of operation (11 a.m. ‘til midnight) and open for dine-in seating & service.

The Flora-Bama Ole River Grill and Flora-Bama Yacht Club will continue to be open daily at 11 a.m. for dine-in seating only (both located across the street from the Flora-Bama). The Flora-Bama Marina & Watersports will also remain open for pontoon, kayak, paddleboard and jet ski rentals, and The Flora-Bama Liquor & Lotto Store is taking phone orders (850-492-3407) that can be bagged up and ready for pickup within 15 minutes.Flora-Bama

Complex July 4 Music

J Hawkins Duo

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM @ Tent Stage

Mike Diamond

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM @ Bama Dome

Anthony Oliver

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM @ Beach Stage

Patrick Cross

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM @ Yacht Club

Smokey Otis Duo

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM @ Bama Dome

Brandon Blackburn & Willie Traywick

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM @ Tent Stage

Jonathan Puzan

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM @ Ole River Grill

Mel Knapp

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM @ Beach Stage

Johnny Barbato

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM @ Yacht Club

Ben Jernigan Duo

5:30 PM – 9:30 PM @ Bama Dome

Mario Mena Duo

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM @ Tent Stage

Jonathan Newton

8:00 PM – 12:00 AM @ Ole River Grill

Johnny Hayes Trio

9:00 PM – 12:00 AM @ Tent Stage

Bruce Smelley Duo

10:00 PM – 12:00 AM @ Bama Dome