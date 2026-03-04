Expect Excellence’s Frozen will open on March 6

Six performances at Orange Beach Performing Arts Center

Tickets are on sale now for the six performances Expect Excellence Theater production of the beloved play “Frozen” t the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center stage.

There will be six performances of “Frozen” over two consecutive weekends from Friday to Sunday, March 6-8 and March 13-15. Each Friday and Saturday show is at 7 p.m., and the final curtain each weekend, will be a 2 p.m. matinee at the Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale at our.show/cobfrozen26. All seating is general admission and $15 per person. The box office can also be reached at 251-923-0043. The Performing Arts Center and box office are located at 23908 Canal Road on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle School/High School campus.

The story, based on the foundation of the love of family and good conquering evil, will be told through the story of Queen Elsa, her sister Anna, iceman Kristoff, the snowman Olaf, and others all based on the animated hit film from 2013.

“The basic struggles between Elsa and Anna and their eventual reuniting because of their family bond is similar to many people’s family dynamics and is a very relatable story,” said Performing Arts Manager Stacie Brane said. Commenting on the memorable soundtrack of songs from “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” Brane said, “the songs are very endearing and you will be singing these songs around the house for days,” she added.

A cast of some 75 performers from across the community have been rehearsing since Dec. to bring this crowd favorite to life. The performers will range in age from third graders to adults.

“There has been a lot of excitement building around this production from the moment we announced the auditions and we are thrilled to bring this uplifting story to the community,” Brane said.