Experience The Oyster event Nov. 7 at The Hangout

Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 7 Experience the Oyster event at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. Presented by Murder Point Oysters out of Bayou La Batre, the event includes samplings of oyster dishes from top Southern chefs and fresh raw oysters from Gulf Coast oyster farms, including the sponsor.

Other Gulf Coast oyster farms participating include Grayson Bay Oyster Co. from Pensacola and Isle Dauphine from Dauphin Island.

Local chefs joining the Hangout’s Dylan Feenker include Randy Harris of Jesse’s in Magnolia Springs and Jesse’s on the Bay in Fort Morgan, Ricky Brimlow of Zeke’s in Orange Beach, Robert Kraatz of The Gulf in Orange Beach, Ryan Stroup of Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores, Will Sams of The Pearl in Fairhope, Bill Briand of Little Bird, George Lazi of Perl & Horn in Pensacola, Jeremiah Matthews of Southwood Kitchen in Daphne, Larry Agnew of The Grand Marlin in Pensacola, Mike Wehner of Southern Roots in Point Clear, and Pete Blohme & Nick Demarco of Sunset Pointe in Fairhope. James Beard award winner Tony Messina will also be at the fest.

The event kicks off with a Nov. 6 VIP soiree from 6-10 p.m. at Zeke’s Restaurant in Orange Beach featuring fresh Murder Point oysters, appetizers, beer, and wine. A cash bar will be available for all other spirits.

Experience the Oyster is on Nov. 7 from 11:30 a.m. til 5 p.m on the Hangout campus. In addition to salt-water bivalves, the event features live music, hand-crafted cocktails, chef demos, a big screen football experience, and gumbo. General admission tickets are $90 and include 10 tasting tickets that can be used for either oysters or steak bites. Additional tasting tickets are available for $49 for 10. Saturday and weekend VIP tickets are also available. More info: hangoutcookoff. com/info.

Pictured: (clockwise from top left): Dylan Feenker, Randy Harris, Ryan Stroup, Pete Blohme and Nick Demarco, Jesse Houston, Ricky Brimlow.