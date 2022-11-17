Experience The Oyster Fest Nov. 19 in Hangout Courtyard

Murder Point Oyster Company, creators of “oysters worth killing for,’’ will sponsor the First Annual Experience The Oyster event on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon ‘til 4 p.m. at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. Oysters sourced from 10 farms in South Alabama and other southern states will be served at the fest, and 33 chefs from around the region will put their own take on those oysters during the one day fest. Appropriate select art venders and the Mario Mena Band will add to the atmosphere. And Gulf Shores’ Big Beach Brewery will be among the vendors serving craft beers. The $75 general admission ticket is good for 18 individual oysters from any vendor and two drink tickets. There is also a VIP ticket option. Ticket info is available at experiencetheoyster or eventbrite.com.

In addition to the festival host, oyster farmers participating include: Crystal Coast – North Carolina; Island Time – Dauphine Island; Turtle Backs – Bayou La Batre; Low Country Oyster – South Carolina; Point of Pins – GrandBay, Pelican Oyster Company – Tallahassee; Admiral Shellfish – Fort Morgan; Salty Bastards – Bayou La Batre; and Matheson Oysters – Virginia.

The long list of participating chefs include: Marti Duncan – Food Network; Bill Brand – Fishers, Orange Beach; Larry Agnew – Jesses – Magnolia Springs; Ryan Stroup – Kiva Beach Club; Ryan Tomlinson – Margaux – Mobile; Bill Stitt – Bill E’s Bacon, Fairhope; Jim Smith – Hummingbird Way, Mobile; Irv Miller – Jackson’s – Pensacola; Panini Pete Blum – Sunset Point – Fairhope; Rob Kraatz – The Gulf – Orange Beach; and Dylan Feenker – The Hangout – Gulf Shores.