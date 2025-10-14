Experience The Oyster Nov. 8 at Hangout

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 8 Experience the Oyster event at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. Participants include: Blackjack Point Oyster Company; Eagle Point Oysters; Everglades Oysters ; Grayson Bay Oyster Co.; Isle Dauphine Oyster Co.; Lowcountry Oyster Co.; Murder Point Oysters; Oyster Bros; Pelican Oyster Co.; Pig & Roosters Craft Oysters; Shark Bite Oysters.
Experience the Oyster is on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. til 5 p.m on the Hangout campus.
The event kicks off with a Friday kicks VIP dinner at Zeke’s Restaurant in Orange Beach featuring fresh Murder Point oysters, appetizers, and a cocktail soirée.
In addition to salt-water bivalves, the event features live music, hand-crafted cocktails, chef demos, a big screen football experience, and gumbo. General admission tickets are $75 and include 10 tasting tickets. VIP tickets are $200, including the Friday night party. Additional tasting tickets are $40 for a set of 10. Info: hangoutcookoff.com.