Fairhope among “coolest” vacation spots

World Atlas recently released its list of the “11 Coolest Southern United States Towns For A Summer Vacation In 2026,” and Fairhope was among those to garner a spot.

The website story states: “Travelers can spend warm evenings walking the Fairhope Municipal Pier, viewing the colorful rose gardens and duck ponds while watching the brilliant sunset reflect across the water. Downtown is equally captivating, with streets covered in flowers, shaded by moss-draped oaks, and independent boutiques. Additionally, the Fairhope French Quarter courtyard is a charming enclave honoring French history, paying homage to New Orleans Square, and home to Alabama’s largest crape myrtle.”

Others towns and cities to make the list include St. Augustine, St. Simons Island and Dahlonega in Georgia, Oxford and Natchitoches, Louisiana.