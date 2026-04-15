Fairhope completes $11 million upgrade to its iconic Waterfront Park

Fairhope and state officials recently showcased the results of the Fairhope Working Waterfront and Greenspace, an $11 million project that added another layer of charm to a community already ranked fourth among Southern Living magazine’s top small towns in the South for 2026.

The extensive project took almost exactly two years to complete and included new landscaping and irrigation, concrete sidewalks, a renovated parking lot with clay pavers, a new restroom building with associated water and sewer service, a renovated fountain, improved lighting and handrails on the pier, and new stairs along with an ADA‑accessible ramp connecting the bluff and the park.

The total project budget was $11,015,065. Of that amount, $9,828,700 was funded through the State of Alabama managed RESTORE program, with Fairhope contributing $1,186,365.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan, Fairhope City Council President Jimmy Conyers and Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), welcomed a crowd at the Fairhope Rose Garden to celebrate the completion of the Fairhope Pier, South Beach Park, and fountain.

“Growing up here and having numerous generations of my family here, I knew we wanted to keep the tradition of this spot. But we needed to have upgrades done and see what infrastructure was compromised from years of hurricane abuse. The fountain was crumbling. The pumps were not the right size. The south side had some issues with the seawall. So, there were a lot of things to be done,” Mayor Sullivan said. “It’s a fantastic project. I’m so proud of everybody who has been involved with it.”

City Council President Conyers said the project was approached very cautiously to ensure one of the most historic features of Fairhope would pay homage to the legacy of the area.

“What we’ve managed to do is spruce up one of the most special parts of Fairhope. We’ve got the Dogwood Trail Maids, the Bay, the giant American flag, the fountain behind us. I think the only thing that could make this more of an iconic moment is if we were doing this during sunset,” Conyers said.

The project was made possible through a RESTORE grant (Deepwater Horizon settlement) awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in April of 2019. That funding supported the design and engineering, survey work, environmental compliance, and construction.

“The goal of this effort was the restoration and new construction of improvements to the Fairhope Municipal Pier and South Beach Park. These improvements enhance vehicle and pedestrian access, strengthen waterfront infrastructure, and preserve public access to Mobile Bay while improving safety and usability for residents and visitors alike,” Commissioner Blankenship said.

Commissioner Blankenship said projects of this scale are only successful through collaboration.

“Importantly, this dedication is part of a broader effort by ADCNR under Governor Ivey’s leadership and the City of Fairhope to invest DWH (Deepwater Horizon) funds in projects that protect water quality, strengthen infrastructure, and support long‑term resilience,’’ Blankenship said.

Fairhope was also awarded $70 million in BP Oil Spill and GOMESA (Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act) grants totaling more than $70 million.

“This includes sewer upgrades, comprehensive land use planning, sanitary sewer overflow mitigation, stormwater mitigation, and one of my favorite projects, Flying Creek Nature Preserve,’’ Blankenship said.

“From ADCNR’s perspective, projects like this one and the Flying Creek Nature Preserve demonstrate how conservation, public access and community development can work hand in hand. The Fairhope Working Waterfront and Greenspace project is not only an enhancement to this community but also an example of responsible coastal investment for the State of Alabama.”

Fairhope has leveraged other RESTORE funding to successfully design and implement more than $16 million worth of projects, including land use practices and improved and expanded sewer systems, to accommodate one of the fastest-growing communities in Alabama.

Fairhope also has two projects in the Coastal Alabama Regional Water Quality Program, which is designed to provide comprehensive solutions to water quality issues in Alabama’s two coastal counties.

Former Mayor Tim Kant was honored by naming the Rose Garden in his honor.

“Thank you to everyone who played a role in making this project a success, and thank you to the citizens of Fairhope for your continued support of Alabama’s natural resources,” Kant said. “It is my honor to help dedicate the Fairhope Working Waterfront and Greenspace.”

Pictured: The fountain, pier and Rose Garden are iconic features of the Fairhope waterfront.