Fairhope, Daphne, Magnolia Springs make “storybook town’’ list

WorldAtlas.com included South Baldwin County locales Daphne, Fairhope and Magnolia Springs in a recent story titled “9 Storybook Towns in Alabama.’’ The list also includes Cullman, Mentone, Monroeville, Guntersville, Eufaula and Delta, but it somehow skipped

WorldAtlas had this to say about the three South Baldwin cities:

• Fairhope: Fairhope is well-known for its storybook charm, especially thanks to its privately owned castles, like the whimsical Mosher Castle. Built by local artist Dean Mosher, it features a moat and even a dragon, making it feel like something straight out of a fairytale. While the castles are private homes, you can view them from the street, and tours or professional photo shoots can be arranged by appointment.

Fairhope also has a French Quarter area with brick walkways, a central fountain, and a mix of local boutiques and cafés. The Fairhope Municipal Pier, known for fishing, is also surrounded by a waterfront park with a rose garden, fountain, picnic areas, a duck pond, trails, and a sandy beach. Bluff-top parks along Mobile Bay offer additional scenic spots.

• Magnolia Springs: Magnolia Springs sits quietly along the Magnolia River, where moss-draped oaks arch over winding streets and historic Victorian homes create a timeless setting. As you spend more time exploring, you will notice boats docked along the river near Magnolia Landing and pass by the century-old Magnolia Springs Community Hall, still beautifully maintained and a hub for local gatherings. Meanwhile, spots like Jesse’s Restaurant, housed in the building that once served as the town’s general store and post office, offer a range of options, from regional specialties to premium steaks.

• Daphne: In Olde Towne Daphne, Main Street is lined with shops, cafés, and boutiques, anchored by a classic two-sided street clock that marks the heart of the community. Right in front of Daphne City Hall, you will see a bronze statue of Daphne, the naiad from Greek mythology, surrounded by fountains, a centerpiece created by sculptor Frances J. Neumann. City Hall is built in an Italian Renaissance style, adding a touch of elegance to the town square. Bayfront Park offers a peaceful escape along the water. A walk along winding boardwalks takes you past marshy shorelines and quiet spots. May Day Park provides even more ways to enjoy the waterfront with a small beach, a pier, picnic tables, a playground, and a bandstand.