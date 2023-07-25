Fairhope to refurbish & expand clock corner

The City of Fairhope has awarded a $400,000 contract to refurbish the corner at Fairhope Ave. and Section St. into a picturesque plaza. The project will include extensive landscaping, brick pavers and a larger footprint. Improvements to the pedestrian walkway and traffic light at the intersection will create a more walkable space in the downtown district. The Fairhope clock will still be the focal point of the plaza, as a brick base surrounded by flower beds will be added. Thje project is expected to be completed this year.