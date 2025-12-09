Fairhope writers’ group marks 60 years Dec. 13

The Pensters, centered in Fairhope and one of Alabama’s oldest writers’ groups, will celebrate 60 years of supporting writers in Baldwin and Mobile Counties with a celebratory meeting at the Fairhope Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Attendance is free and the public is invited. The meeting will wrap up the Pensters’ celebratory year, and will include prose/poetry readings, a “birthday” cake and light refreshments. More info: pensterswritinggroup.com

Founded in 1965 by writer Frances Durham, The Pensters brings together area writers of all genres – fiction, non-fiction, poetry; novels to short stories to memoirists and journalists – in support of improving craft and promoting members’ works. Through the years, its members have included many award-winning published authors and poets, including one past Alabama Poet Laureate.

The anniversary was recognized with special proclamation by Fairhope’s mayor, Sherry Sullivan, which says in part, “I commend this group for continuing to meet, discuss, and review writing styles/techniques and the exquisite art of the written word.”

“Whether you are dabbling in poetry for the first time in your 70s or trying to polish a novel in your 20s, you will be welcomed and encouraged at Pensters,” said member Alan Samry.

The Pensters meet at the library the second Saturday of each month, Sept. – May. Meetings include writer networking; updates on member activities and accomplishments; readings by winners of the group’s monthly prose and poetry contests; and guest speakers on writing, editing and publishing topics. Annual membership in the organization is $30.