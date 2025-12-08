Fairhope’s Haven honored for its 90% no-kill success

The Fairhope based Haven for Animals has received the No Kill Award from Best Friends Animal Society in recognition of the animal shelter’s 90%-plus save rate. The Haven, a Best Friends partner for over 15 years, works closely with the nationally-recognized nonprofit to advance the cause of saving shelter animals.

The Haven joins an elite group of shelters who are leading the way toward making the United States a no-kill nation.

The Haven has also received the highest badge from Candid – a charity watchdog agency – for transparency.

Since 2000, Fairhope has outsourced its shelter operations to The Haven via a public-private partnership, now modeled by other municipalities.

With its small, dedicated staff, caring volunteers, and the support of the City and donors, The Haven is making a big difference in the community despite dramataic increases in animal intakes. The holidays are especially critical, as intakes and needs rise.

Since its founding, over 14,000 animals have been helped through adoptions and its many programs. As a non-profit, The Haven depends heavily on donations to continue its life-saving services To donate or for more info, visit havenforanimals.org.