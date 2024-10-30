Fall Bazaar Nov. 23 at St. John the Baptist in Magnolia Springs
The Annual Fall Bazaar at St. John’s Catholic Church in Magnolia Springs is slated Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 am to 4 p.m.) on the oak-shaded church grounds. Five-star seafood gumbo and blue-ribbon shrimp creole will be available by the quart and can be pre-ordered by calling Angela Ray at 251-942-9067 or the church office at 251-965-7719. Info is also available at stjohnms.com. The bazaar will also feature a silent auction, Aunt Ruthie’s Treasurers, handmade crafts, gift baskets and baked goods. The Basket of Cheer raffle donated by Mgnolia Hotel and Fish River Grill is valued at $1000; tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and includes include a two-night stay at the historic Hotel Magnolia in Foley. St. John’s is located at 10800 Saint John’s Lane, just off of County Rd. 26.