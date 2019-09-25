Fall vegetable gardening topic of two day seminar

Sept. 30 & Oct. 1 at USA Gulf Coast campus on County Rd. 6

Fall Vegetable gardening is the topic of a seminar slated Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from1:30 – 3 p.m. at USA Gulf Coast Campus. Cost of attendance is $25.

The seminars is at USA Gulf Coast Campus, just behind the Gulf Shores Cultural Center at 19470 Oak Road West (County Road 6). To register, go online to USA Gulf Coast Campus or call 251-460-7200.

Growing vegetables here in south Alabama can be a challenge. Join us for some tips and tricks to help you with your vegetable garden and learn what to plant and when. Jack LeCroy, Urban Regional Extension Agent, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, will lead the discussion.

Composting is a great way to recycle yard waste and scraps from the kitchen. Come learn the quickest and easiest way to turn your waste into nutrients that can go right back into your garden to help your plants grow. LeCroy will discuss all aspects of compost ing on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at USA Gulf Coast Campus. Cost of attendance is $10.