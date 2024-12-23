False Identity & prime rib at Foley Elks NYE party

Foley’s Gulf Coast Elks Lodge (2621 S. Juniper St.) will host a New Year’s Eve party that includes a prime rib dinner and live music from False Identity beginning at 6 p.m. Cost $20 before Dec. 23 and $25 at the door, and a DJ will spin tunes before the band begins at 8 p.m. For more info, call 251-971-2782 or email kelly.lyons5048@ yahoo.com. The lodge is located eight miles from the Gulf behind The Tanger Outlet.