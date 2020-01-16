Family Bingo will start Jan. 17 at Foley Library

By Melanie Schnieders

Family Bingo is returning to the Foley Public Library for three more months. Our first program will be on Friday, January 17, @ 6 pm in the upstairs meeting room of the library. Seating is limited so reservations are required.

Family Bingo will continue on Friday, February 14, 2020 – special Valentine Bingo – and on Friday, March 20, 2020. Reservations for February Bingo will begin on Tuesday, January 21 (the library is closed on Monday, January 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) and reservations for March will begin on Monday, February 17.

A donation is required to play and we play 15 games each night. We also do drawings for gift cards (of various amounts) after each 5 games. Winners can choose from a variety of $5 gift cards as their prize. Free snacks and drinks are also served.

The library closes at 5 pm on Friday evenings. Back doors of the library open at 5:30 pm to allow entry.

Please call 251-943-7665 to make a reservation. ir go to foleylibrary.org or check the library’s Facebook page or Instagram account.